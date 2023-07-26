East African Community Regional Force Commander Urges Troops to Stick to Mandate

25 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The commander of the East African Community regional force (EACRF), Maj Gen Aphaxard Kiugu, on Monday, July 24 visited the Burundian contingent deployed to Mubambiro in eastern DR Congo.

Kiugu, who was accompanied by his deputy Emmanuel Kaputa, among other officers, urged the Burundian troops to stick to their mandate and prioritise the wellbeing of the local population, the EACRF said.

The Burundian contingent commander Col Ildephonse Baranyikwa briefed Kiugu on the troop deployment, current security situation, achievements in the ongoing peace and stability efforts as well as future plans in their area of operation.

Kiugu commended the Burundian troops for the achievements realised until now and the level of professionalism exhibited when conducting operations.

"Always be aware of the mandate given to us by the EAC Heads of State which we must strive to implement," he said.

He encouraged them to continue executing their tasks with the wellness of the local population taking centre stage and assured them of unwavering support from the Force Headquarters towards achieving the overall objective of peace and stability in eastern DR Congo.

The regional force, made up of troops from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan, deployed to eastern DR Congo in November 2022.

It has a mandate of supporting regional peace mechanisms for the country's volatile region, especially by securing the withdrawal of the M23 rebel group.

The force has since December 2022 occupied various positions vacated by the M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

Eastern DR Congo has remained volatile for nearly three decades.

The vast region is home to more than 130 local and foreign armed groups accused of various atrocities and human rights violations.

