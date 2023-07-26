Tunisia: July 25 Process Movement Calls for Boosting Investment and Creating Jobs for Young People

Tunis — Spokesman for the July 25 Process movement Mabrouk Ben Mahmoud called on the President of the Republic Kais Saied, to speed up boosting investment and endeavouring to make Tunisia a leading destination for investors.

The July 25 process is one of the movements supporting the exceptional measures decided by the Head of State on July 25, 2021 and the political process that followed.

It broke away from the "Harak of July 25," which also supports the President of the Republic.

At a press conference in Tunis on Tuesday, organised by the movement on the Republic Day, Mahmoud Ben Mabrouk also called on President Saide to "find radical solutions" to the various problems facing the Tunisian economy in order to overcome this crisis and "truly enshrine the principles of the new Republic."

He considered that "the parliament should do more to draft legislation to facilitate employment prospects for young people, adding that "the movement has several proposals to this end."

The movement's spokesman pointed out that the celebration of Republic Day is an opportunity to "renew the pact with the Tunisian people," saying that since July 25, 2021, a number of popular demands have been met, including accountability, the drafting of a new constitution and the establishment of a new parliament.