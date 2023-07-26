Botswana: NGO Essential to Improvement of Lives

Molepolole — Non-profit making organisations (NGOs) have been commended for playing a dynamic part in improving the lives of the people.

Acting director of Department of Community Development under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ms Delic Sehunwe praised the NGOs during the Hope Word Wide Botswana Volunteer Corps launch in Molepolole on Friday.

"Civil society is a check, a monitor but also a vital partner in the quest for positive relationship between a democratic state and its citizen," she noted.

Ms Sehunwe said a state could not be stable unless it was effective and legitimate with the respect and support of its citizen.

For that reason, she said, government departments were encouraged to embrace civil society and appreciate them as significant players that could act as catalysts for self-invention.

Additionally, Ms Sehunwe said business communities should collaborate with the civil society and government to improve the communities' progress, as government alone could not fund infrastructure development.

Therefore, she said non-governmental organisations needed to leverage their expertise and ability to go where government was constrained.

"I commended Hope World Wide Botswana for serving the Kweneng East District since 2006 through various interventions," said Ms Sehunwe.

She also appreciated Hope World Wide Botswana in partnership with Hope Volunteer Corps for their strategy of community mobilisation and empowering locals in each community.

For his part Kgosi Kgari III acknowledged Hope Word Wide Botswana for yet another milestones that continued to add to the development of the district and its people.

"This kind of initiative must spread to other parts of the country to improve the lives of Batswana and help change how the civil service has been operating to increase service delivery," said Kgosi Kgari III.

He said it was a pleasure to see non-profit organisations being the driving force of the community progress and being able to create job opportunities for unemployed.

For his part Hope Volunteer Corps representative, Mr Josiah Sleeper said the project was aimed at improving the lives of the people in the community and equipping them with skills and resources that they could use to improve their well-being as a whole.

He was grateful that they had provided a long term benefit to Kweneng East District communities and make significant change in their everyday lives.

BOPA