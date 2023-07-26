Zambia: Angola, Zambia Commend Regional Peace and Security

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union (AU) Miguel Bembe and Zambia's counterpart Rose Kashembe Sakala Tuesday in Addis Ababa, highlighted the role of peace and security in the regional integration agenda.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia, the two diplomats pledged to monitor cooperation and collaboration in the areas of peace and security at the level of regional organisations to which both countries are integrated.

During the meeting, held at the Angolan Diplomatic Mission, the representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and his interlocutor found the need to increase economic cooperation, with stress to revive Lobito corridor, as part of bilateral cooperation.

The importance of the project to build the Angola-Zambia road across the Jimbe-Mwinulunga border and the Mapelenga (Malundo)-Sikongo route was also highlighted.

The diplomats said it was essential to increase the volume of trade and investment between the two countries as a way of contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of their respective citizens.

Ambassadors Miguel Bembe and Rose Kashembe Sakala stressed the importance of implementing the six (6) legal instruments between Angola and Zambia, namely in the areas of political-diplomacy, infrastructure, justice, education and trade.

Angola and Zambia are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR). JFS/AL/DAN/NIC