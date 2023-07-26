Africa: Foreign Minister At Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum

Luanda — Angolan minister of the Foreign Affairs Téte António will participate in the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum to be held on 26-29 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The event will take place under the motto "For Peace, Security and Development" and will be held under the auspices of the Russian President Vladmir Putin and the President of the African Union and the Comoros, Azali Assoumani.

Several African Heads of State and Government are expected to participate in the Summit, which will also gather leaders of the international organisations, political figures, business institutions, among other guests.

The event aims to promote the strengthening of comprehensive and equal cooperation between the Russian Federation and African countries, in different dimensions, such as political, security, economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian.

FMA/SC/TED/NIC