Angola Attends International Defence Industry Fair in Turkey

25 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola will attend the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) to be held on 25-28 July in Istambul, Turkey.

The event, which takes place every two years since 1993, has played an essential role in developing partnership and cooperation between participating countries.

IDEF, as a high-tech defence industry trade show, incorporates the main branches of the defence industry and their subordinates, and is an essential international marketing arena for companies in the defence sector.

The event is the largest defence industry fair in the Eurasia region and one of the four best in the world, with a growing trend in terms of the number of participating countries, delegations and companies.

According to a note from the diplomatic representation that ANGOP had access to, the fair is recognised as one of the most important in the area of defence, and is therefore a good showcase for professionals in the segment.

The Angolan delegation is led by the Angolan Ambassador to Turkey José Patrício, Deputy Inspector General, Lieutenant General Gildo Carvalho dos Santos. SC/TED/NIC

