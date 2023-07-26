Angola: President's Aide Reiterates Executive's Commitment to Agriculture

Chinguar — The Secretary of the President for the Productive Sector Isaac dos Anjos reiterated Tuesday the Executive's commitment to agriculture, mainly to peasant families, producers and business class.

Isaac dos Anjos said so in Chinguar municipality, central Bié province, as part of his two-day visit to the region meant to assess the local projects.

During his visit, Isaac dos Anjos learnt of the ongoing works in the field of forests, under the Ministry of Agriculture, in partnership with the Social Security Institute of the Angolan Armed Forces (ISSFAA), in the municipalities of Catabola and Chinguar.

The secretary of the President assured that the Government will continue to distribute agricultural inputs to peasant families and strengthening the local business sector.

He also confirmed the Government's plan to work on putting an end to the food imports as soon as possible and focus on the country's the production of corn, rice, potatoes, wheat, soybeans, cassava, among others.

He also reiterated the government commitment to rehabilitate secondary and tertiary roads to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Isaac dos Anjos encouraged the peasants to continue their engagement in agriculture to reduce poverty and hunger within the population.

The programme features visits to the local projects, with stress to the forest polygons of Ganga in Chinguar, the Belchior forest polygon and the seedling center in the Chipeta commune, municipality of Catabola.

JEC/PLB/DAN/NIC