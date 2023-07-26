Angola: Team to Represent Angola At African Championship Selected

Luanda — Twelve players are part of the national senior women's basketball team, which will compete in the African Championship from 28 July to 6 August in Kigali, Rwanda, it was announced Monday in Luanda.

The squad is made up by Isabel Fernando, Cácia Nzomba, Sara Caetano, Isabel João, Nelma Cunha, Artemis Afonso, Edvânia Pascoal, Arminda Joaquim, Nadir Manuel, Jessica Malagi, Cristina Matiquite and Joana António.

The two-time African champions (Bamako 2011 and Maputo 2013), coached by José Freixas, are to travel to Kigali on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition of the tournament, held in Cameroon and won by Nigeria, Angola placed in 8th position. WR/MC/MRA/jmc