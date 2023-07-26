Mozambique: Over 70 Per Cent of Public Servants Have Returned to Work in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Over 70 per cent of public servants have returned to their workplaces in some districts plagued by Islamic terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Inocêncio Impissa, the Deputy Minister of Public Administration, addressing reporters recently in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, "the province made available information about its current environment and we concluded that between 75 and 80 percent of public servants have returned to their workplaces, which means we have resumed public work in several districts.'

The province has about 24,000 public servants. Only 249 of these workers have yet to be integrated in the Single Wage Table (TSU), which has been under implementation by the government since the end of 2022.

The terrorists, the Deputy Minister said, also destroyed the archives containing public documents, including records of employment. Many thousands of public employees fled from their homes in the districts of Quissanga, Nangade, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Muidumbe, Meluco and Macomia.

"The challenge is to manage the human resources because, as you know, the public servants were surprised by the terrorists and many of them lost their individual files', said Impissa. "Now, we want to recover the documents by checking the visas of the administrative tribunal, which are recorded in our equipment. It will help us to accommodate those who lost their files', he said. (The Administrative Tribunal issues visas approving the employment of each and every worker in the public administration).

Cabo Delgado has been plagued by terrorism since October 2017 and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the conflict has left one million people displaced and about 4,000 dead.

Since July 2021, the Mozambican defence and security forces, with support from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), have been liberating districts near natural gas projects, which had previously been occupied by the terrorists.