Rwanda: Kigali to Get 100 Public Buses By End 2023 - Minister Nsabimana

The City of Kigali is expected to receive 100 buses by the end of December 2023, out of the 305 buses pledged by the Government to alleviate the fleet shortage, Infrastructure Minister Ernest Nsabimana has revealed.

During a session with the Senate on July 25, Nsabimana provided updates on strategies to tackle road accidents and assured the senators that the government is committed to rapidly addressing the bus shortage issue.

The procurement progress was in response to senators' inquiries about the buses announced during the 18th National Dialogue (Umushyikirano) on February 27.

These buses are being acquired to counter the ongoing challenges in the public transport system in the City of Kigali, which has been causing inconvenience to passengers.

The initial 100 buses will run on diesel, with an estimated 40 of them expected to arrive by the end of October, and the remaining 60 to be shipped in by the end of December. Additionally, plans are in place to procure 205 electric-powered buses later, aligning with environmental protection efforts.

Minister Nsabimana informed the senators that ready-made buses are not available in manufacturing factories. Therefore, the process requires a procuring entity to place an order, after which the buses are manufactured accordingly.

To prepare for the adoption of electric buses, the government dispatched a team to study countries with advanced electric automobile production. They focused on ensuring the necessary charging infrastructure, a crucial aspect since electric buses have different technology requirements compared to diesel-powered buses.

As part of this effort, the team identified suitable locations in the City of Kigali for setting up the required charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Minister disclosed that there are investors interested in partnering with the Government to invest in public transport in Kigali and across the country.

This collaboration could significantly contribute to improving transportation services.