Africa: AU Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Academy

26 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has condemned a terrorist attack on a military academy in the capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 25 soldiers on Monday.

An al-Shabab suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest blew himself up at a military training academy on Monday near the Ministry of Defence, according to a government soldier who declined to be named.

The ATMIS extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery in a statement issued on Monday evening.

Increased attacks by the al-Shabab terrorist group across the country will not deter efforts by the international community to stabilize Somalia, it said. "The AU Mission remains committed to the fight against terrorism and will continue working closely with the Federal Government in securing Somalia."

The ATMIS has started to withdraw its troops from Somalia and hand over security responsibilities to Somali forces. The AU mission has withdrawn 2,000 troops by June 30 and is expected to draw down another 3,000 in September in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.