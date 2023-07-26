Africa: AU Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Academy

Mogadishu — The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has condemned a terrorist attack on a military academy in the capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 25 soldiers on Monday.

An al-Shabab suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest blew himself up at a military training academy on Monday near the Ministry of Defence, according to a government soldier who declined to be named.

The ATMIS extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery in a statement issued on Monday evening.

Increased attacks by the al-Shabab terrorist group across the country will not deter efforts by the international community to stabilize Somalia, it said. "The AU Mission remains committed to the fight against terrorism and will continue working closely with the Federal Government in securing Somalia."

The ATMIS has started to withdraw its troops from Somalia and hand over security responsibilities to Somali forces. The AU mission has withdrawn 2,000 troops by June 30 and is expected to draw down another 3,000 in September in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency