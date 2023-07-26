Rwanda: Game Changer Steps to Africa's Public Health Order in the Land of 1000 Hills

In 2022, Rwanda hosted a youth pre-conference prior to the second International Conference on Public Health in Africa. This year the youth pre - conference to be hosted in Zambia is themed "Youth Leadership for a Safer and Healthier Africa". This is not new to Rwanda when it comes to leveraging youth engagement for the success of its nation. African youths constitute over 65% of the African population and according to the fifth Rwanda Population and Housing Census 2022 (NISR) there are 3.6 million youths in Rwanda in a total resident population of 13.2 million inhabitants which constitute about half of the working age group.

In this country we are no longer talking of how the leadership has taken steps in advancing Africa's health but how the youth leadership is advancing in driving health security that will have an impact on the continent. This has not been the only visionary and noble idea the political decision-makers indulged in but many steps were taken to strengthen Rwandan public-health systems. The whole focus is globally dubbed as "New Public Health Order" by the African Union.

We have seen strides in different investments that would lead to rapid development vaccine - manufacturing chains. The persisting power of the Rwandan Government has demonstrated the need to enhance the influence of African representation in the global health ecosystem.

Addressing the nation's global health challenges

Rwanda achieved the target of spending 15 per cent of government budgets on health to implementing the 2001 Abuja Declaration. The nation is also providing free universal health coverage to their citizens. Access to medical supplies remains a challenge for Africa and Rwanda has taken concrete steps towards the process of manufacturing vaccine on the continent.

Building of vaccine manufacturing plant

We applaud the great partnership and coordination between the Government of Rwanda and BioNTech SE to bring vaccine manufacturing in Africa to the next level. The facility construction groundbreaking was in June 2022. A historic milestone was marked by the arrival of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in March, 2023. It is expected that mRNA vaccines will be produced in bulk and the plant will also serve in advancing mRNA-based vaccine candidates to address other endemic diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis.

Public-health workforce with diverse skills and expertise

Rwanda targets to develop a high growth knowledge required in industrial research and development capability. In April, University of Rwanda introduced the MSc and PhD programs in Biotechnology in partnership with Team Europe envisaged to train the future competent workforce on the academic and industrial aspects of biotechnology, vaccine development and manufacturing.

Establishing a vibrant research and manufacturing sector

We have seen the establishment of the first biomedical engineering hub facility to house leading clinicians and technicians in Rwanda's healthcare sector. This institution, to be equipped with effective systems, structures and skills will enable rapid response to and preparation for disease threats.

Harmonizing regulation and standardization of health products and technologies

In the past month, a continental regulatory body for medical products African Medicines Agency (AMA) was launched here in Rwanda. This intends to facilitate the harmonisation of medical products regulation throughout the AU in order to improve access to quality, safe and efficacious medical products on the continent. The institution will play a key role in building confidence in the quality, safe and efficacious medical products. In the same month the board of the African Development Bank had approved the setting up in Rwanda of an African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation aimed at "enhancing technology access and transfer for domestic manufacturing in Africa

These robust steps taken are truly making Rwanda a game changer to become a medical tourism hub.