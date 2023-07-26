Rwanda: 2023 Women Afrobasket - NBBF Releases Final List As d'Tigress Head to Rwanda for Title Defence

26 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ezekiel Oyero

The federation initially invited 18 players to camp on Monday, 17 July, with five players from the local league making the cut.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has released the names of 13 players who made the trip to Kigali for the 2023 Women's Afrobasket.

The federation initially invited 18 players to camp on Monday, 17 July, with five players from the local league making the cut.

However, according to the trimmed list released on Tuesday, just one player from the local league, Murjanatu Musa Linan from First Bank, made the trip to Kigali.

The quartet of Theresa Auta Joy (First Bank), Hembam Wandoo M (MFM), Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa (Customs), and Mac-Dangosu A. Theresa (First Bank) were all deemed surplus to requirement.

The final team, which is primarily dominated by players based in the United States led by Toyosi Abiola, saw some regulars missing out after failing to take part in controversial tryouts organised by the NBBF.

Ify Ibekwe, Anthony Nyingifa, Adora Elonu, Oderah Chidom, and Victoria Macaulay won't be part of the D'Tigress team to Kigali.

These players were influential in D'Tigress' good run, which culminated in the qualification for the world cup last year.

Stalwart Nicole Enabosi Ehizele, meanwhile, has been placed on standby.

Implications

The travelling party to the Women's Afrobasket in Kigali, no doubt, is a strong statement, signifying a change in the guard for the Rena Wakama-led team.

The newly appointed coach leads the team to Rwanda with the help of three assistant coaches and a player development coach.

Nigeria's D'Tigress are the competition's defending champions after winning the title back to back in 2019 in Dakar, Senegal, and in 2021 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Nigeria will kickstart the defence of their title against DR Congo in the opening game of the championship on Friday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.