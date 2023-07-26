Kenya: Kisumu Leaders Call for Thorough Probe on Bullets Used in Demos

Kisumu — The leadership of Kisumu County has called for a thorough probe of bullets which were used to shoot at people during the Azimio demonstrations in the lakeside city last week.

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro alleged that the bullets which were used on people are extraordinary.

Oraro made the claim on Wednesday as he led the county leadership and families of victims of police brutality in a candlelight vigil at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital.

He says surgeries that were done on people who were shot by the police recovered more than five bullets on their bodies.

"When you shoot somebody, when it is dismantled, you find that it has a number of bullets," he said.

Oraro who represented Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o said the bullets are not meant for human beings.

"You will find that these bullets are not meant for human beings and we call upon a thorough probe to determine the content of those bullets," he said.

He further alleged that some of the bullets carry very dangerous chemicals like lead, which can cause serious damage to people.

Oraro says the government must come out and assure the public that the bullets used by the police are the recommended ones.

The families of the victims who spoke at the candle light asked for medical and funeral support.

"My son was killed, he has a young wife who has now been left with small kids, I am asking for support," said Jackeline Auma from Kisumu West.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My brother was shot but he survived and is currently admitted at this facility. I have a list of drugs that are needed to support his surgery, I am jobless," said a young man in his mid-30's.

Mark Were, who lost his son who finished school last year said he also suffered double tragedy after his workshop at the Kisumu jua kali was razed down with fire.

"The place of my work was razed down and I lost all my tools and here in this mortuary my son is lying there," he said.

The Speaker announced that Governor Anyang Nyong'o has waived hospital and mortuary bills.

"The Governor has made it clear that if you are admitted at any count hospital facility, the fee will be waived," said Oraro.

The candles were lit in Kondele, Jua Kali, Nyalenda and Nyamasaria as more vigils planned over the week until weekends.