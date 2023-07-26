Uganda: Govt to Train 100 Drivers in Operating Electric Buses

Government through the Science and Technology secretariat under the office of the president together with Kiira Motors Corporation have started a skilling program in which they will train 100 Ugandan drivers in operating electric buses.

In a call for application notice, the ministry has asked eligible drivers to participate in a fully funded program to skill them in operating electric buses.

"This program is designed to equip drivers with the knowledge and skills required to operate electric buses/ mini- buses (8-12 meters) safely and efficiently and provide a positive travel experience for passengers. The first cohort is targeting to skill 100 drivers by December, 2023," the notice says.

Eligibility

According to government, the program will involve both theoretical and practical lessons with participants required to be bus or mini bus drivers with a valid commercial driver's licence with class-DE/DH for 12 meters buses, class-D1E/D/DM for 10 meters buses; and class-D1 for 8 meters buses but they must also have a minimum of two years of experience as a bus driver.

According to the secretariate of Science and Technology under the office of the president, applicants ought to have a certificate in defensive driving, must present a certificate of good conduct and a recommendation letter from a licensed mass transit operator or a registered mass transit association.

The development comes at a time when the Ugandan government seeks to popularize electric vehicles and motorcycles as one of the ways to reduce carbon emissions and reduce climate change.

President Museveni earlier this year said government's plan is to shift the entire transport system from petrol driven to electric as one of the measures to save the environment.

"We are working on plans to shift to electric buses, electric cars and electric piki pikis(motorcycles). The shift in transport vehicles is not only in respect of piki pikis. It also involves the buses, cars, mini-buses, pick-ups, etc., manufactured by Kiira Motors and METU Katabaazi and others,"he said.

He also noted that government has entered an agreement with a investors that will see all motorcycle riders, including boda boda riders get free electric motorcycles.

"We have agreed with some investors, to take away the petrol ones and give the owners the electric ones. This swap will save motorcycle operators 50% of the cost," Museveni said while delivering his end of year address from his country home in Rwakitura.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In April, government signed an MOU with with Mauto, one of Africa's largest electric vehicle manufacturers for the deployment of more than 140,000 electric motorbikes and 3000 charging and swapping stations around the country to support the transition, which will mainly target "boda-boda riders.

Dr.Monica Musenero last year said operating electric motorcycles is cheaper than the current ones.

"These bikes are 60% cheaper to operate than the current ones because they don't take fuel. Charging the motorbike takes a very small fraction. They don't have a lot of serviceable parts and operator gets a lot more money. Because they are made here, we are taking care of safety measures and local circumstances. For example if it is stolen, it will report to us and we will be able to switch it off. If you try to remove parts, it will report. This will enhance security of the motorcycle," Musenero said.