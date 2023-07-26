Uganda: What Is Killing FDC Is That Everyone Wants to Be in Charge - Amuriat

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) has blamed the party's woes on the failure of members to acknowledge his leadership.

POA made the statements while appearing on Wednesday on NBS TV's morning breeze show.

According to POA, the FDC is not running like a party should, because every member wants to have an opinion and be in charge.

"What has happened now is that everybody is a leader in FDC, expressing opinions about the party. We can't run the party like that," Amuriat said.

"The fact is that we have two centres of power now (Najjankumbi and Katonga). The trouble that our party members get now is who to listen to. This gap needs to be closed for the party to survive because we are all FDC," he added.

POA insists that the party should acknowledge his leadership as its president as well as that of his Secretary General Nandala Mafabi.

"As head of the party, I know there is one FDC. This FDC resides in Najjankumbi and is headed by Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi as the Secretary-General."

POA maintains that he has got the credentials to steer FDC, which he terms the strongest opposition party in Uganda. He refuted claims that he is not a marketable leader, adding that he has been in politics for over 20 years.

"I didn't come from nowhere, I have been in politics for like 20 years. So, marketing POA wasn't hard. The people in FDC knew me and I welcomed the support that came from the Katonga group, that's not a secret," he said.

The FDC is facing turmoil and two groups have emerged; one led by the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and another by Secretary General Nandala Mafabi.

Ssemujju's group accuses Nandala and Amuriat of picking money from President Museveni in exchange for the party.