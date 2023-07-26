Kenya: Court Extends Orders Barring Government From Importing GMOs

Nairobi — The High Court has extended the orders barring the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO).

This comes even as it set the hearing of the petition challenging the decision of the government to import GMOs from September 4 to 7.

The orders were issued on 28th November 2022 after city lawyer Paul Mwangi approached the court seeking the conservatory orders to preserve the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

He sued the Ministry of Agriculture,National Biosafety Authority and ministry of trade and investment.

When the matter came up for mention, the lawyers representing National Biosafety, Kevin Oriri told the court that when the matter comes up for hearing parties will be read to proceed and seek to set aside the order barring the government from importing the GMO.

The judge did further direct that parties exchange documents to avoid delays in the hearing and disposal of the petition.