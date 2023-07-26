Kenya: High Court Suspends Revocation of Kenyatta Son's Fire Arm License

26 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the move by the Firearm Licensing Board to revoke the license of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's son Jomo.

According to Justice Jarius Ngaah, this is pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the move.

The judge directed that the petition be served upon the Chief Licencing officer, the Firearm Licensing Board and the Attorney General.

The matter is now set to be heard on September 27.

Jomo had challenged the decision by the Chief licensing officer to cancel his firearm certificate.

He also sued the Firearm licensing board for taking a unilateral decision to have his firearm certificate revoked.

The petitioner through his lawyer, Fred Ngatia stated that there was no explanation given to him as to why the decision was taken.

He says the firearm in question has not been used for illegal activities for the revocation to ensue.

He wants the court to overturn the decision and have Kenyatta's firearm licence returned.

Last week Friday, police descended at the residence of Kenyatta and directed him to return the firearm and certificates for review.

This happened during public demonstrations against the government over increased cost of living.

