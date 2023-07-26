Kenyatta's Son Jomo Seeks Order to Cancel Revocation of Firearm Certificate

26 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The son of the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has filed a Petition challenging the decision by the Chief licensing officer to cancel his firearm certificate.

He has also sued the Firearm licensing board for taking a unilateral decision to have his firearm certificate revoked.

The petitioner through his lawyer, Fred Ngatia stated that there was no explanation given to him as to why the decision was taken.

He says the firearm in question has not been used for illegal activities for the revocation to ensue.

He wants the court to overturn the decision and have Kenyatta's firearm licence returned.

The file will now be placed before a judge for directions.

Last week Friday, police descended at the residence of Kenyatta and directed him to return the firearm and certificates for review.

This happened during public demonstrations against the government over increased cost of living.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.