Kenyatta's Son Jomo Seeks Order to Cancel Revocation of Firearm Certificate

Nairobi — The son of the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has filed a Petition challenging the decision by the Chief licensing officer to cancel his firearm certificate.

He has also sued the Firearm licensing board for taking a unilateral decision to have his firearm certificate revoked.

The petitioner through his lawyer, Fred Ngatia stated that there was no explanation given to him as to why the decision was taken.

He says the firearm in question has not been used for illegal activities for the revocation to ensue.

He wants the court to overturn the decision and have Kenyatta's firearm licence returned.

The file will now be placed before a judge for directions.

Last week Friday, police descended at the residence of Kenyatta and directed him to return the firearm and certificates for review.

This happened during public demonstrations against the government over increased cost of living.