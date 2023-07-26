Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Beefs Up Street Security Ahead of Francophone Games

Pixabay
...
26 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Concerns over the security of athletes competing in the upcoming international "Jeux de la Francophonie" or Francophone Games, have prompted the Democratic Republic of Congo to boost security in the nation's capital, Kinshasa, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the coordinator of the games, Isidore Kwanja, 4,500 more police, supported by state security agents, have been deployed in advance of the event. Police will personally accompany athletes, and their accommodations will be equipped with security cameras.

The 10-day Francophone Games, which had previously been postponed from 2021 to 2022 to improve facilities, have now suffered a setback due to a lack of security in the city.  For the July 28 start date, authorities have rushed to complete tracks, sporting arenas, and lodgings.

In Kinshasa, where minor crimes, muggings, and kidnappings for ransom are fairly regular, some participants have also expressed concerns about safety.

The assassination of Cherubin Okende, who was the spokesperson for one of the biggest opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this month, increased concerns about the government's ability to protect the games. Okende, a former transport minister and parliamentarian belonged to Moise Katumbi's party, a prominent opposition figure who plans to run for president in in the December 20, 2023 general elections.

However, Kinshasa is generally safer than the unstable, mineral-rich east of the country, where numerous armed groups have been operating for decades and have driven millions of people from their homes.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.