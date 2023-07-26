Uganda: Former Unbs Director Ebiru Arrested

The former Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards David Livingstone Ebiru has been arrested.

Ebiru was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) in Kampala.

"He will be arraigned in the Anti Corruption court," the IGG said the statement.

The former executive director has been facing arrest since July, 21, 2023 when the deputy IGG IGG Anne Twinomugisah Muhairwe issued a warrant of arrest when he failed to appear at her chambers to answer allegations related to corruption.

"Whereas Mr.Ebiru was ordered to appear before the Inspectorate of Government at July, 21, 2023 at 2pm and subsequent days to testify what he knew and or to furnish information in relations to an ongoing inquiry, he has not appeared according to the summon issued in that regard and has not furnished any evidence for his failure to respond to the summons," the deputy IGG said in the arrest warrant.

The ombudsman therefore directed that any officer who sees Ebiru should arrest him.

The development comes on the backdrop of the revelation by the suspect last week as he appeared before Parliament's Committee on Public Accounts - Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) in which he admitted paying a shs100 million bribe in a desperate attempt to prevent the termination of his contract.

"I confess that I bribed the board to secure my position. The shs100 million was handed over to one board member for distribution,"Ebiru said. He would later recant the confession claiming it was made in a fit of anger.