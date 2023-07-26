Uganda Connect - Private Sector Unites to Boost Export and Investment Opportunities

In response to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's directive for a more compelling presentation of Uganda and its products in foreign markets, Uganda Connect has emerged as a pivotal platform.

The launch of Uganda Connect, a private sector-led brand and marketing drive, took place at Next Media Park, drawing investors, producers, farmers, exporters, and media partners.

Uganda Connect seeks to supplement government initiatives in promoting exports and enhancing Uganda's global appeal. The private sector's active involvement underscores a united approach toward driving the country's export potential.

The initiative aims to connect millions of individuals to Ugandan products and investment prospects through a comprehensive and unified branding and marketing strategy.

The first Uganda Connect Hub, situated in Belgrade, Serbia, will be launched by the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, on July 31, and it aligns with the government's agenda to promote Ugandan exports and foster international connections.

It focuses on seven key export products, including coffee, vanilla, cocoa, tea, beef, flowers, banana flour, fruits, and vegetables, as agreed upon by the governments of Uganda and Serbia.

Odrek Rwabwogo, Chairman - Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, expressed optimism about the Trade Hub in Belgrade, considering it a golden opportunity for Ugandan companies to access a broader global consumer base.

This transformative initiative heralds a new era for Uganda, where collaboration between the private sector and the government sets the stage for remarkable progress on the global stage.