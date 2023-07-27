Kenya: Land Prices Highest in Nairobi's Satellite Towns

26 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Landowners in Nairobi's satellite towns are reaping the benefits of high land prices as investors flock in.

Realtor HassConsult's latest data shows prices of land in Ngong, Syokimau, Thika, Athi River, and Mlolongo increased in the first six months to June this year by 20.7 percent, 17 percent, 15.9 percent, 15.5 percent, and 13.9 percent, respectively.

An acre of land in Mlolongo has appreciated to Sh32 million, while Syokimau's has appreciated to Sh30.3 million.

Likewise, the same parcel of land in Thika goes for Sh25.3 million, followed by Athi River at Sh18.2 million and Mlolongo at Sh36.3 million.

"Ngong Town, however, bucked the trend with bullish land price increases over the year to June 2023 of 20.7 per cent, four times higher than the average satellite town increases across the tracked towns," HassConsult report says.

"The Ngong-Kiserian-Isinya road construction, formerly a rough road, now seamlessly connects the three towns," it adds.

"Ngong residents have less traffic to contend with when travelling to and from work thanks to the expansion of Ngong Road, and the Expansion of the Ngong- Kibiko-Suswa Bypass opening up Kibiko area."

On the other hand, suburb areas of Nairobi that recorded the highest land appreciation include Spring Valley (17.3 percent to Sh236.8 million), Loresho (14.5 percent to Sh102 million), Langata (11.1 percent to Sh77.1 percent), and Muthaiga (5.9 percent to Sh213.1 million).

"Land pricing is a function of its development potential. Therefore, land in areas with strict development density guidelines tend to have a price ceiling while land in areas that are subject to less rigidity around the densities tend to increase in pricing in tandem with the approved density," said HassConsult Head of Development, Consulting and Research Sakina Hassanali.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.