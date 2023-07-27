South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Russia

St. Petersburg, Russia — President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation to lead South Africa's participation in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The summit, which aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and partnerships between Russia and the African continent, was first convened in October 2019, with a commitment to continue meeting every three years.

In a statement on Wednesday, The Presidency said the 2nd Summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration.

"These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African States in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

"The declarations seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space and information security," the Presidency said.

Scheduled side events at the summit will include an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies and a Business Development and Social Partnership Zone for networking between the heads of global corporations, government officials, business and the media.

The summit background will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State, who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission, to continue talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The Presidency said South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS summit.