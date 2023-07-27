Kenya: Road to 2027 Afcon - CAF Officials to Inspect Kenya's Stadia Facilities

Nairobi — A group of inspectors from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be in the country for the next two days to assess Kenya's readiness to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

A communique from the Ministry of Sports indicates that the inspectors will begin their tour at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon before heading over to the Ulinzi Sports Complex at 3:30 pm.

Thereafter, the team is expected to tour the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and the Kasarani Annex before travelling to Eldoret.

In Eldoret, on Thursday, the inspectors will assess the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, University of Eldoret Grounds and the Eldoret Referral Hospital.

Their two-day tour will thereafter end with an inspection of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya has bid to co-host the continental showpiece alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

It will be the third time the country will be bidding to host a major continental football tournament following the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 Africa Nations Championships.

On both occasions, the country failed to host the tournaments due to unpreparedness, leading to the awarding of the hosting rights to South Africa (1996) and Morocco(2018).

Kenya will be hoping for a favourable answer on August 15 when the Caf executive committee is expected to make a decision on the same.

Other countries who have bid to host the continental showpiece include Egypt, Algeria and Botswana.