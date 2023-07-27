Kenya: Kiptum, Chepng'etich to Headline Star-Studded Line-Up at Chicago Marathon

Nairobi — London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum and two-time Chicago Marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich will headline this year's edition of the Chicago Marathon on October 8.

Kiptum, who will be competing in his third career marathon, will be keen on unseating defending champion -- and fellow countryman -- Benson Kipruto who will be aiming for his second consecutive title in Chicago.

The 23-year-old Kiptum has been billed by some as a heir-apparent to marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge after a blistering start to his marathon career.

In December last year, he made one of the most exciting debuts in the 42km race when he clocked 2:01:53 to clinch the Valencia Marathon and etch himself into record books as the world's fourth fastest marathoner.

At the London Marathon in April, he graduated into the world's second-fastest marathoner when he clocked 2:01:25 to beat the tape.

Even as Kiptum heads to Chicago in buoyant mood, he will be aware that Kipruto will be coming into the race with an extra motivation of becoming Mr Chicago Marathon.

A second consecutive win for Kipruto will put him in the elite company of the late Samuel Wanjiru who also clinched back-to-back wins in 2010.

On his way to victory last year, Kipruto clocked 2:04:24 -- the fourth-fastest time in the history of this World Marathon Majors race.

The two Kenyans will be wary of the ever-lurking Ethiopian threat, which this time comes in the form of the 2021 champion Seifu Tura.

Tura finished second to Kipruto last year and will be keen on atoning for the miss with a push for first place.

Another Kenyan in the race will be two-time Los Angeles Marathon champion John Korir.

Queen of Chicago

Chepng'etich will be returning to defend her crown, hoping to extend her excellent run in the city.

However, it will be anything but a titanic battle for the 2019 World marathon champion with the presence of other elite athletes who will be more than happy to thwart a third consecutive for Chepng'etich.

London Marathon champion Sifan Hassan will undoubtedly be feeling confident after an unbelievable marathon debut in the English capital where she clocked 2:18:33 to clinch first place.

The 2021 Boston Marathon champion Joycelline Jepkosgei will be also be keen on improving on her disappointing outcome at this year's Boston Marathon where she finished 12th.

This year's 45th edition of Chicago Marathon will also mark the debut of Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba who will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Hassan with a win in the United States.