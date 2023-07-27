Kenya: Civil Society Organisations Visit JOOTRH as Part of Vigil Called By Azimio

Kisumu — A group of civil society visited Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary as part of the candlelight vigil called by the Azimio Coalition.

The group under Kisumu Grassroots Association took time at the mortuary to condole and be together with families who lost their loved ones during the demonstrations.

Philip Owiti, a member of the association, told the county government not to forget about business people whose structures were demolished and set on fire during the demonstrations.

"Let the county not turn their back on people who lost their businesses, they must be supported," he said.

Owiti also told the county government to ensure the bullets used during the demonstrations are taken to forensic analysis to ascertain their type.

This is after Speaker Elisha Oraro claimed that bullets used on the people of Kisumu produced pellets.

Owiti says investigations should be done and if found that the Kenya police used wrong bullets on people then the matter should be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Benedict Wasonga, also a member of the association, told the county government of Kisumu to walk the talk in the waiver of hospital bills to the victims of police brutality.

Wasonga said the county government must come out clean and say what has been waived noting that even after the waiver families of victims are old enough to buy drugs outside the facility.

"We appreciate the waiver of hospital bills but we want specifics of what is waived. You will have a waiver but the patient is still being sent out to go look for drugs," said Wasonga.

At the mortuary, Mark Were who lost his son spoke bitterly about losing his son and place of work during the demonstrations.

Were who hails from Gem constituency said he is helpless and needs support to give his son a befitting sendoff.

"I have no means of livelihood after my workshop was razed down, I am down, really down," he said.