South Africa: Western Cape Government to Decide On Homeless Shelter in District Six

Public submission process has closed

Twenty-eight submissions for and against a homeless shelter at site of the old Tafelberg crèche in District Six were made during the public participation process.

This is according to the Western Cape Government, which said all submissions would now be considered before a final decision was made. The public comment period ran from 14 June to 14 July.

The provincial government statement on Wednesday said reasons given for not wanting a shelter in the area included safety concerns, that the site has heritage value and should be used for recreational purposes, and that homeless people were being prioritised over returning District Six land claimants.

In March, GroundUp reported that the site had been considered as an alternative due to asbestos being found in the Robbie Nurock Day Hospital.

The Robbie Nurock site has now been earmarked for use as a Cape Town museum, subject to funds being identified for the renovation of the site.

District Six residents have opposed the development of a homeless shelter on a historic site. They argued that it should be used as a community and recreational centre instead.

In its statement, the provincial government emphasised that the shelter was needed because of the increased number of adults living on the street, particularly in the city centre. "It is our responsibility as government to care for the most vulnerable in our society and give them the opportunity to get support and critical rehabilitative services in a dignified and safe environment," Wednesday's statement read.

It said the crèche was deemed most suitable due to the number of homeless people already in the area.

The newly proposed shelter would offer therapeutic interventions, medical assistance, skills development, and reunification services.

A State of Homelessness report estimated that there are approximately 14,000 homeless people in Cape Town, a much higher figure than a 2018 study by the City that found more than 6,000 people living on the streets with 2,000 people making use of shelters.

Earlier this year, Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said R31-million had been transferred to 37 shelters in the current financial year. The number of funded beds increased from 1,500 in 2020 to nearly 2,400 this year.