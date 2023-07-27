Kenya: Omtatah Files Documents Supporting Petition Against Finance Act 2023

Nairobi — Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah has filed his supporting documents in the petition challenging the Finance Act 2023.

According to Omtatah, during the hearing of the suit, he will be demonstrating to the three-judge bench that the passing of the Finance Bill was unlawful.

He pointed that Bill ought to have gone to the Senate before being presented to parliament by the Executive.

Omtatah argued that it is parliament that has the constitutional powers to formulate any bills that come for debate and not the Executive.

Omtatah, in his 2,065 page documents says that the files will give a clear demonstrations to the judges, Justice David Majanja, Justice Christine Meoli and Justice Lawrence Mugambi that the budget presented to the parliament was fraudulent.

The high court has since suspended the operelization of the Finance Act 2023 pending the hearing of ten petition that have so far filed.

Attempt by the Attorney General Justin Muturi to have the conservatory orders suspending the Finance Act set aside was declined by Justice Mugure Thande.

The AG has since filed an appeal whose ruling is com up on 28th July 2023.