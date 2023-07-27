Kenya: Do Not Use Violence to Push Your Agenda, PS Omollo Says

Siaya — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged Kenyans to stop using violence to communicate their disagreement on issues affecting them.

Omollo said Kenyans must learn to iron out their differences amicably without forcing those with divergent views to see things their way.

He was speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Bondo Wednesday while addressing members of the national administration from Siaya.

"It cannot be in this day and age that whenever there is a disagreement or you are unable to persuade people to have your view point, then you resort to violence," the PS said. "It shows the highest level of primitivity."

Omollo said that Kenyans must learn to respect the rule of law adding that the freedom to picket should not be used to trample on the rights of those who do not want to participate in such activities.

He told officers in the security sector to always follow the law, adding that anyone who loots or destroys property must be taken through the due process of the law.

Nyanza regional commissioner, Florence Mworoa who also addressed the meeting said that security officers and property in the region bore the brunt of the demonstrators, adding that 11 police stations were attacked last week.

Mworoa said that 48 police officers and 17 members of the public were injured during the three day demonstrations while 14 police vehicles were damaged across Nyanza.

The meeting was also attended by Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka and Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo among others.