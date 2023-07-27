South Africa: Privatisation of SAA Passes Crucial Competition Hurdles

26 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

However, the introduction of private-sector investors in the ownership structure of the troubled airline still has a crucial obstacle. The deal could collapse if SAA's historical debt of R3.5bn is not fully settled.

The privatisation of state-owned airline SAA has now been cleared for take-off.

From a regulatory perspective, a group of private-sector investors has been cleared by SA's competition authorities to purchase a majority stake in SAA.

The Competition Tribunal, which acts as a court on competition and anti-trust matters, has approved the purchase of a 51% shareholding in SAA from the government, which will retain the remaining 49% stake in the airline. This was a big hurdle for the SAA deal, which has been two years in the making.

The introduction of private-sector players in SAA's ownership model is significant as it is set to serve as the blueprint and litmus test for privatisation in the state-owned enterprise (SOE) universe. A privatisation model is already being introduced at the state-owned transport group Transnet, which announced last week that a private-sector company will run a container terminal at its port in Durban.

Read more here: Philippine logistics firm to the rescue: Transnet embraces private sector as partner for delivery

Similar reform measures are also expected at Eskom as President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is pushing for private-sector players to partner with SOEs, inject money into them, and wean them off taxpayer funds...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.