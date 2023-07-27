Kenya: 'Afcon or Not, We Must Build Our Stadia to World Class Levels,' - Sports CS Ababu Vows as CAF Inspectors Jet in

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba insists the current renovation of various stadia across the country will continue regardless of whether or not Kenya wins the bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Namwamba said world class sporting facilities are a prerequisite for a country with a rich sporting heritage such as Kenya.

"We are doing this because Kenya needs international level sporting facilities. We are a sporting nation and you cannot be a proud country with such a sporting degree without the infrastructure to back that. So with or without the Afcon, we are focused on our sports infrastructural development programme," the CS said.

Namwamba added that it has been a long time coming for Kenya to upgrade its sporting infrastructure.

"The work that we are starting here by upgrading these three stadia is one that Kenya should have done many years ago. Honestly...and if you ask me...the money that you have spent constructing little things all over the place...a little stadium here...a little stadium there. That money, ideally, should have been pooled to first of all upgrade the facilities that we have," he said.

The CS added: "If you want to continue living in your house, you first fix the leaking roof before you build a new infrastructure."

Kenya is bidding to co-host the prestigious competition alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania -- the third time they will be bidding for the hosting rights.

Namwamba was speaking on Wednesday afternoon when receiving a group of inspectors from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) who are on a two-day tour of the country to assess the country's stadia and overall readiness to host the continental showpiece.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inspectors began with a tour of the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani before heading over to the Nyayo Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex.

On Thursday, they will be in Eldoret to inspect the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, University of Eldoret Grounds and Eldoret Referral Hospital before concluding their visit with an inspection of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The CS undertook that work on the three stadia as well as other preparations for Afcon will begin as soon as possible.

Speaking at the same time, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa expressed optimism that Kenya's bid with Uganda and Tanzania will be successful despite competition from other interested countries who boast superior sporting infrastructure.

"The main thing I want is for us to be ready. That is why we are focused on getting everything done in good time. We are competing against some big countries. They (the inspectors) have already visited Senegal, Egypt and after Kenya, they will be going to Botswana and Algeria," he said.

Kasarani and Nyayo -- which hosted a lot of local league matches last season -- are expected to be closed for renovations.