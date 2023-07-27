Rwanda: Over 300 Athletes Set for Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Race 2023

Over 300 athletes from 29 countries, including 60 Rwandan nationals, are expected to grace the 2023 Ironman triathlon race which is scheduled to take place on August 5, in Rubavu District, Western Province.

The race, which is taking place for the second time in Rwanda, is one of a series of long distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation.

After just one edition, Ironman Rwanda 70.3 Triathlon race was awarded as the best Ironman and Ironman 70.3 Athletes' Choice Awards 2022. Organised locally by Global Events under Ironman global franchise, the first edition took place in August 2022 in Rubavu.

Zephanie Niyonkuru, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sports, hailed the organizers for the successful first edition while he anticipates an even better race in the upcoming second edition.

"Rwanda has emerged herself of an international hub of sports, we have shown that again last year, winning the 'Ironman 70.3 Athletes Choice Award' on the inaugural edition. The tournament is back, the experience is high and so are expectations," Niyonkuru said in a press briefing held in Kigali on Tuesday, July 25.

"This year's edition is special because it will also serve as the qualifiers for the Triathlon World Championship in 2023."

Niyonkuru added that Rwanda, together with the organisers, will deliver a memorable event just like the country does in all other international sports events it hosts.

RDB Acting Chief Tourism Officer, Ariella Kageruka shared that Ironman 70.3 Rwanda is more than just a sport event as it attracts a variety of people from different parts of the globe.

"We consider this competition more than just a sport event because it benefits the country and the citizens in different ways. Source of revenues, employment, entertainment and it also improves the country's visibility on the international scene," Kageruka said.

"This is going to be a bigger event than last year, we encourage people from different parts of the country to travel with us to enjoy the experience. The city of Rubavu is a normally a nice place to visit, but we want it special this time."

With less than two weeks to go, organisers assured that the preparations for the event are in their final stages and promise that Rubavu will be ready to treat the world community to their fullest.

"The preparations went well, everything will be settled before the race day," said Bonita Mutoni, Managing Director of Global Events Africa.

According to Mutoni, participants have increased especially the locals "which is a good thing for us. We ask the people of Rubavu and others from the neighboring districts to join us to enjoy but also to support the athletes."

Itinerary

Athletes participating in Ironman 70.3 Rwanda will take on a 1.9km swim at the waterfront of Lake Kivu, a 90km bike course, and a multi-lap 21.1km run course that spans the shoreline of Lake Kivu.

The athletes will begin with swimming after which they will ride bikes from the lake to Pfunda and cross the road to Karongi and return to Kivu Serena Hotel. They will then head to Kigufi and Kivu Paradise Resort and return to Kivu Serena Hotel in a distance that covers 45 km. They will do another round to cover the required distance of 90km.