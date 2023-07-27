Rwanda: Belgium's 'Decision' on Ambassador Karega - Experts Say Rwanda a Victim of International Conspiracy

While any country has the right to accept or refuse an appointed envoy's letters of credence, it would be "unacceptable and illogical" for Belgium to reject the endorsement of Amb.Vincent Karega due to pressure from the DR Congo government as well as propaganda from genocide negationist organisations and activists, analysts told The New Times.

Joseph Mutaboba, a former diplomat and political analyst, said that what is happening is further proof that Rwanda is yet again a victim of international conspiracy in a "failing multilateralism." He explained everything based on the past and present - since 1884 to date - "special or historical interests" in King Leopold II's Independent State later inherited by many leaders, including current Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

Mutaboba explained that searching for alternative forms of governance and management gearing towards improving the way "that giant country has been governed and managed is simply not acceptable by those who surf better in unruly and ungovernable DR Congo for centuries now."

He said: "All of the above contributed to keeping the status quo for better results in their favor. Opportunistic alliances amongst Congolese corrupt bodies and managers on one part, and between Congolese leadership and its former masters as well as their foreign business associates, have maintained the country in the real form of a failed state.

"The bingo classic strategy has been to always blame somebody else for DR Congo's so-called evils. Rwanda and the Congolese Tutsi have been used as a scapegoat to bear the burden. Such alliances stem from beyond DR Congo's borders and the status of a failed country where one can do anything without punishment."

According to Mutaboba, Tshisekedi and his cronies have paid undisclosed amounts of money to allies and lobbying firms or promised favorable concessions and, no one in the Western world would stay quiet if offered a chance to tap into DR Congo's strategic minerals which the West has been exploiting for over 140 years.

High competition around green economy, natural resources

He also linked what is going on to the agitations around the M23 rebels and Rwanda, the former's alleged supporter, and the reports by UN experts, as well as the EU's declarations that support DR Congo's accusations and spread its false declarations on and against Rwanda.

He added: "All those countries in Western Europe and the members of the UN Security Council remember what happened in Rwanda. They certainly do not need to be reminded of UNSC resolutions to disarm, demobilise and reintegrate the FDLR. Those countries have not only forgotten about the resolutions and their non-reinforcement but they have been watching their strategic ally (DR Congo) recruiting the FDLR into the FARDC to destabilize Rwanda and fight M23.

"None is concerned about other armed forces created by the same authorities to the benefit of many foreign partners. Rwanda is yet again a victim of international conspiracy in a failing multilateralism."

Prof Eric Ndushabandi, an international relations expert, noted that: "Belgium has a long history of attachment to DR Congo and Belgium's position on the current situation in eastern DR Congo has been ambivalent. There was no clear position on this case where Rwanda is regularly accused of supporting M23 and destabilization of eastern DR Congo.

"Last but not least, there is the current situation in global dynamics. Belgium is taking position for its strategic interest in the region being in the line with saving and protecting its interests in DR Congo. The context where there is a high competition around green economy, natural resources and energetic transition, such DR Congo presents more interest to Belgium. There is no doubt accepting an ambassador who was rejected and criticized by DR Congo would be harmful for DR Congo-Belgium relations."

Amb. Laurent Nkongori, another former diplomat, said that the bilateral relations between Rwanda and Belgium have, in the recent past, become cordial, and neither of the two countries is not benefiting.

He added: "But it is not acceptable. And it is also illogical if the decision was based on pressure from the DR Congo government. Rwanda, in that case, should take a clear and strong position. If that is the case, I hope the government (Rwanda) reacts accordingly."