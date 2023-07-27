Africa: Six Players to Watch At 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket

The 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket show is on the horizons! And the girls look set to leave it all on the floor at BK Arena as 12 nations are waiting in their wings to tussle it out for the coveted championship and return home with heads with prestigious queens' crowns.

The weeklong continental showpiece, which tips off Friday, July 28 and runs through August 5 in Kigali, Rwanda, promises to showcase some of Africa's finest basketball talents.

The teams possess plenty of standout performers with exceptional potential to shoulder the rest of their rosters to victory, but Times Sport presents to you six players you should look out for ahead of the tournament.

Soraya Degheidy (Egypt)

Having grown into a consistent performer for Egypt over the years, the shouting guard is a force to reckon with.

Averaging an impressive 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists during the Women's Afrobasket 2021, Degheidy's scoring prowess and trademark no-look passes make her a standout talent on the court.

Her overall average of 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game indicate her value to the Egyptian team.

As one of the best talents in the African basketball scene, Degheidy has been crucial for the popularity of Egypt women's basketball. Be it at 3x3 or five-a-side basketball, she is easily recognized for her trademark no-look passes and three-point prowess.

Italee Lucas (Angola)

With an impressive showing in the Women's Afrobasket 2021, shooting guard Lucas established herself as Angola's most important player.

Known for her sharpshooting from beyond the arc, Lucas' ability to score crucial three-pointers makes her a formidable opponent for any defence.

Ezinne Kalu (Nigeria)

Kalu's impact on Nigeria's national team cannot be underestimated. Averaging 12.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during the Women's Afrobasket 2021which the D' Tigresss finished victorious, the versatile point guard was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

With her impressive performances on the international stage and her recent contributions in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kalu is a player to watch closely.

Yacine Diop (Senegal) - Forward

Yacine Diop has solidified her position as one of Senegal's leading scorers. Her contributions of 12.4 points per game during the FIBA Women's AfroBasket qualifiers and 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game during the 2021 edition demonstrate the forward's versatility and skill on the court.

Hope Butera (Rwanda)

At just 22, Butera, is currently making waves as a player for the Idaho Vandals women's basketball team. Representing the University of Idaho in the Big Sky Conference of the NCAA Division I. She has really proved her worth as a fascinating talent to watch out on the court.

In 2016, the center was part of Rwanda's Under 18 women basketball team that finished fourth at the FIBA U-18 Women's African Championships. Since then, her dedication and hard work have led her to new heights in her basketball career.

In the 2022-23 season, at Florida International University, she left a significant impact on the team, leading the Panthers with an impressive 181 rebounds and amassing a total of 122 points.

Jannon Jaye Otto (Uganda)

Making her presence felt during the FIBA Zone 5 Women Afrobasket qualifiers, Jannon Jaye Otto quickly emerged as a star player for Uganda.

Averaging 17.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, her ability to shoot, dribble, pass, and defend makes her a versatile and impactful player worth not missing out in the forthcoming edition.