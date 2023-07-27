Somalia: PM Condemns 'Heinous and Cowardly' Attack in SNA Base

Mogadishu — Somalia's prime minister has condemned Monday's suicide bombing at an army base in the capital, Mogadishu, the deadliest single attack in 2023.

According to a statement by the office of the PM, Hamza Abdi Barre described the explosion as a cowardly attack, and the government regrets it.

The explosion, which was said to have been carried out by a soldier, took place at the Jaalle Siyad military academy, killing more than 25 soldiers and wounding dozens of others.

The troops were part of the October 14 Brigade operating in the Lower Shabelle region.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the base attack, which House of the speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe said was facilitated by insiders whom he described as traitors.