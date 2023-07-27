Tanzania: Continental Summit Adopts Dar Declaration

... Underlines human capital role to achieve inclusive development

AFRICA Human Capital Heads of State Summit has adopted the Dar es Salaam Human Capital Declaration 2023 by acclamation, expressing commitment and collective desire to act through the challenges for the development of the area.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan presented the declaration at the climax of the Summit which convened at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam for two days.

It affirmed that human capital is critical to achieve sustainable, resilience and inclusive development in Africa.

The declaration details that investment in human beings through quality education, nutrition, job creation and skills development was necessary for improved social economic outcomes.

The declaration further affirms and acknowledges human capital development in Africa requires massive and coordinated financing and effort to strengthen quantity and impact of investment in people.

The document which has been adopted by acclamation reaffirms the continent's pledges among key seven areas, which are prioritising education and skills development, enhancing health and wellbeing and promoting job creation as well as economic opportunities.

Also in the list of pledges are strengthening research and innovation, empowerment of women and girls, ensuring political protection and inclusion, while mobilising resources and partnership.

"May the declaration be a source of inspiration for people of Africa and a call to action for our governments to commit investments in one of the most significant and irreplaceable requirements for development of the people," said President Samia.

Expanding further Dr Samia quoted the Founding Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who once said, "for development to be meaningful, the people have to be involved."

She said that the words of Africans great son must inspire the continent, while embarking on the declaration.

Under the theme: "Accelerating Africa's Economic Growth: Boosting Youth Productivity by Improving Learning and Skills", the event was hosted by President Samia and supported by the World Bank.

It sought to reactivate the timely investments in education and health to drive productivity, stimulate jobs creation and unlock Africa's immense untapped economic potential.

The Summit was attended by, among others, Presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Julius Maada (Sierra Leone), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Carlos Vila Nova (São Tomé and Príncipe), Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Prime Ministers Gervais Ndirakobuca (Burundi), Félix Moloua (Central African Republic), Hamza Abdi Barre (Somalia), Vice-Presidents Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (Uganda), Mutale Nalumango (Zambia), World Bank Regional Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa Victoria Kwakwa.

It was affirmed that human capital investments are central to helping people adapt to climate shocks and build resilience.

Governments can promote people's resiliency and adaptive capacity to respond to changing climate by maintaining fiscal space to protect essential human capital investments, developing climate-smart social protection and disaster risk management programmes and creating more resilient health and education systems.

The World Bank Group supports programmes and deepens the evidence base that links human capital and climate adaptation such as adaptive social safety nets and stronger basic service delivery systems.

The World Bank Group also helps countries make strategic investments, continue to expand its climate finance targets and advocacy and attract private capital into human capital investments through new climate financing instruments.