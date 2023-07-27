Tanzania: MOU in Offing As Pura, Dmi Seek Collaboration On Bosiet Programme

27 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) is on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) that will see the two collaborating on the establishment of an international accredited offshore safety and survival training center in the country.

PURA is working on the area after stakeholders pointed out that the lack of the service as among the challenges that hamper the participation of Tanzanians in upstream petroleum projects.

The regulator's Head of Local Content and Stakeholders Engagement Mr Charles Nyangi revealed this during a panel discussion session at the Zanzibar Energy and Industry Summit on Wednesday when he was asked about issues hindering effective participation of local nationals and how PURA had tried to address the same.

"Currently, there is no single international accredited centre in Tanzania that offers offshore safety courses such as Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET). For this lack, Tanzanians who aspire to work in offshore projects are necessitated to go for such training abroad at substantial cost," said Mr Nyangi.

The establishment of an international accredited center in the country will, according to Mr Nyangi, enable more Tanzanians to acquire the certificate, thus an enhanced chance for them to work on offshore projects.

