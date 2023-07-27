Tanzania Commits to Implement Dar Declaration

TANZANIA has expressed commitment to implement the Dar es Salaam Human Capital Declaration, calling upon other African countries to execute the same for economic growth.

The Dar es Salaam Human Capital Declaration 2023 was adopted during the African Human Capital Heads of State Summit convened in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The declaration expresses member states' commitment in the investment of human capital coupled with an enabling environment such as policies and strategies to go about the course.

Speaking during the official closing of the summit, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi said Tanzania is committed to implement the declaration.

"We (Tanzania) pledge to implement the declaration but I would like to call other African countries to execute the same for economic development," Dr Mwinyi said.

In particular, President Mwinyi also called on the leaders to implement the strategies discussed and have a common vision not only in increasing the pace of African economic growth but also the productivity of young people through better education and skills development.

Dr Mwinyi called on African countries to take advantage of the existing youth population for economic development.

"It is our responsibility as Africans to use this generation (youth) to plan our future by ensuring that the youth population in our countries is beneficial to us instead of being a burden," Dr Mwinyi insisted.

Dr Mwinyi also called on the participants of the summit to use the knowledge and experience gained to develop human capital in their respective countries.

"The summit has discussed in detail the importance of education, health, skills, youth and empowerment of women in the issue of human capital development and building the basis of resolutions in response to challenges", he added.

President Mwinyi noted that the experience gained during expert meetings and ministerial level meetings discussing skills, employment, quality education, development of education, health and empowerment of women has helped to achieve implementation plans for African countries.

He said among issues that arose in the meeting included using human capital as a tool to accelerate the development of African communities through investment in young people.

"The discussion shed light on the policies and investments required to properly use the potential and the number of young people in Africa" he said

He further noted that the debate turned to a sufficient measure for Africa to invest in education and work-study training that can increase employment and improve productivity in the continent.

In a related development, he commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for hosting the summit with great success and the organizing committee which included members from the government, the World Bank and those who helped the meeting take place.