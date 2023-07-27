Tanzania: Kagera RC Urges Residents to Protect Children Against Violence

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Fatma Mwassa, has appealed for collective efforts from family members to take necessary steps to safeguard the welfare of children, and ensure that the minors get proper upbringing and enroll them in school.

Equally, the RC appealed for collective efforts in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), noting that the police alone cannot stop the menace, so everyone should chip in to condemn and report the perpetrators.

"Some of the children were neglected forcing them to live in streets begging while others were not attending school and some of them were raped. Investigations revealed that major perpetrators include relatives and neighbours," she said.

The RC clarified that children who have experienced violence are more likely to lack empathy towards others. That means they're more likely to perpetrate violence. This has a direct impact on their relationship with intimate partners, as well as their ability to be emotionally responsive parents.

Ms Mwassa elaborated that growing up in violent households affects a child's sense of security, self-worth and how they relate to other children.

"The impact of experiencing or witnessing violence as a child has wide-ranging and long-lasting effects. A child who is exposed to violence in home also risks being abused and will, quite reasonably, fear for their own safety," she said.

Elaborating, she said when a child experiences violence at home, they learn to tolerate violence. They are at an increased risk of suffering from poor mental health, engaging in drug and alcohol abuse and risky sexual behaviours, and contracting HIV.

They are also more at risk of behavioural problems such as aggression, delinquency and poor social functioning," she noted.

A recent study revealed that the main cause forcing most children into streets was broken marriages, urging parents to uphold marriages and good upbringing of their children.