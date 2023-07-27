Angola: Minister of State for Social Affairs Highlights Advances in Vaccination

Luanda — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Dalva Ringote, said Tuesday in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, that Angola has immunised more than 4.6 million children in the last seven years (2017-2023).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the African Summit on Human Capital, she said that during this period, Angola also promoted actions to ensure the reduction of human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) and Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) contamination among pregnant mothers and children.

She highlighted the project "Born Free to Shine", created by the First Lady of the Angolan Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, which has helped reduce the number of births of children without the disease to 15%.

The minister also emphasised the fact that Angola has installed 6.2 gigawatts of energy, of which 62% is clean energy.

According to her, the development plan of the Angolan electricity system foresees an increase of the power and energy transition, which is crucial to develop the country.

"The Angolan government is investing in the energy sector to ensure that families in rural areas, especially women and young people, have access to energy and education", said Dalva Ringote.

She also reaffirmed that Angola's strategy is to diversify the economy and for this it is necessary that young people have skills and abilities to meet the needs of the country in the current global context, adding that, in line with the country's national plan, human capital has been chosen as one of the key pillars.

Dalva Ringote revealed that Angola is committed to invest in the new technologies to assure employment and the increase of human capital in the framework of the advantages of ANGOSAT 2 satellite.

Regarding the education sector, Dalva Ringote said that the scholarship programme, which allows young people to access higher education, and the sending of 300 students a year to the best universities in the world.

The event promoted by the Republic of Tanzania in partnership with the World Bank Group, runs under the motto "Accelerating Africa's economic growth: increasing youth productivity and improving learning and skills".

The two-day event will address topics such as the "Impact of the crisis on human capital", "Importance of nutrition for human capital", "Investing in human capital", "The science behind human capital", and "Redevelopment and skills for the jobs of the future".

To the event the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Dalva Ringote Allen is accompanied by the Minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues Dias, and the Secretary of State for Budget and Public Investment, Juciene de Sousa, Secretary of State for Planning, Milton Reis, and Secretary of State for Youth, Francisco Boaventura Chitapa. FMA/VM/MRA/jmc