Botswana: Constitutional Review White Paper Almost Complete

Morwamosu — The White Paper on the Constitutional Review is almost complete and will subsequently be tabled before Parliament for discussion, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Morwamosu yesterday, Dr Masisi however said the recommendations were not conclusive and therefore some parts would be subjected to further public consultations through a referendum.

He noted that as an epitome of good governance and democracy, government was committed to ensuring that the constitution was made through intensive consultations to capture Batswana's divergent views.

He said some of the major issues on the Constitutional Review was recognising all Botswana tribes as equal to close divisive gaps and promote unity among people. "As Batswana we should acknowledge that we are all equal and embrace each other. Respect, love and acceptance will assist us attain Vision 2036 goals and accelerate developments in our country," he said.

He said introducing teaching of mother tongue languages in schools was one of the programmes intended to promote embracing Botswana's various tribes and cultures, as well as ensuring their growth and sustainability through generations. He urged Batswana to be proud of their cultures and package them for tourism purposes.

On other issues, Dr Masisi said though COVID-19 had adverse effects on government cofers, the new diamond sales and mining licence agreement between government and De Beers Group would contribute towards enhancing the economy. He said the annual P1 billion investment for the 10-year period would contribute towards developing infrastructure such as roads and schools.

Additionally, he noted that Botswana's 30 per cent stake, which will progressively increase to 50 per cent over a decade, also increased revenue for the country. He said the new deal would also create jobs for citizens and enhance the economy of local communities, since part of the raw stones would be processed locally.

However, he noted that government was committed to promoting economic diversification through other sectors besides diamond mining. Consequently, he noted that the Temo Letlotlo programme, which replaces ISPAAD, would soon be launched.

He said the programme would provide more funds and equipment as a way of improving the agricultural sector. He further said in an endeavour to improve animal production and optimal benefits, Thuo Letlotlo was also in the pipeline.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Boitelo Gaogakwe of Morwamosu said the government should consider construction of an abattoir in their area to reduce the distance cattle farmers travelled to the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC). "We are mainly cattle farmers in this area and therefore an abattoir will reduce the distance and costs we incur while travelling to Lobatse," he said.

Kgosi Gaogakwe also requested for a livestock feed subsidy to cushion against compromised grazing areas due to veld fires.

BOPA