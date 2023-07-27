Ethiopia, Malawi Reiterate Commitment to Elevate Multifaceted, Historical Bilateral Relations

27 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, conferred with the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, on ways of advancing the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The high-level meeting took place on the sidelines of "The Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit" that was concluded on Wednesday in Tanzania upon the official announcement of the "Dar es Salaam Human Capital Declaration 2023" .

Demeke and President Chakwera discussed enhancing cooperation in bilateral, continental and multilateral venues.

They have also reiterated the commitment of their respective Governments to elevate multifaceted, historical bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Demeke briefed President Chakwera on the progress of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and called on the latter to support the peace consolidation process in the country.

The President commended Ethiopia for ground-breaking peace deal as well as opening its borders to Malawians fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Afterwards, Demeke spoke to Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on the state of relations between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He disclosed, the Governments of Ethiopia and Malawi have agreed to hold Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

