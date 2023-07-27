Rwanda: Bizimana Joins Ukrainian Side Kryvbas

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana has completed a move to Ukrainian Premier League side FC Kryvbas on a two-year deal

Bizimana, 26, joined the Hirnyk Stadium outfit as a free agent after leaving Belgian second tier club KMSK Deinze following the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The Rwanda international is expected to bring stability to the midfield of coach Hennadiy Stretovych whose team eyes a good position in the 2023/24 Ukrainian top flight league.

Bizimana had talks with Israeli second tier outfit Hapoel Ramat Gan but the deal later hit a snag as he opted for the Ukrainian club.

He previously played for clubs including APR FC and Rayon Sports in Rwanda and Waasland Beveren and KMSK Deinze in Belgium.