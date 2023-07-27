Rwanda Questions Belgium's Decision on Ambassador Karega

The decision by the Belgian government to reject the appointment of Vincent Karega as ambassador designate to the Kingdom is unfortunate and doesn't bode well for bilateral relations between both Rwanda and Belgium, Yolande Makolo, the government spokesperson has said.

"It is unfortunate that the Belgian government seems to have capitulated to pressure from the DRC government as well as propaganda from negationist organisations and activists, through who they decided to leak the decision," she told The New Times on Wednesday, July 26.

Belgian government was yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Belgium's decision was leaked by Jambo News, an outlet that belongs to a group of extremist Rwandan exiles under the umbrella Jambo ASBL.

The decision has since attracted backlash on different social media platforms, with the majority citing that it marks a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between Belgium and Rwanda, prompting questions about the future of their cooperation and engagement on regional issues.

Reports indicate that Belgium's assertive support for the DR Congo played a significant role in rejecting Amb. Karega's accreditation.

In light of persistent tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali, Belgium has been keen on strengthening its ties with the DR Congo.

Karega was appointed as ambassador-designate in March 2023, and was expected to replace Dieudonné Sebashongore.

Karega previously served as ambassador to South Africa and DR Congo.