Rwanda: MPs Task WASAC to Resolve Water Issues, Implement Auditor General's Recommendations

The Senators who comprise the Committee on Economic Development and Finance, on Tuesday, tasked officials from Water and Sanitation Cooperation (WASAC) to resolve persisting water issues and implement the Auditor General's recommendations.

During the session, Senator Ephrem Kanyarukiga raised a concern that despite having a team of skilled technicians and five internal auditors, the institution remains among the top five entities that have not fully acted upon the Auditor General's suggestions.

He inquired about the methodologies used by WASAC and whether they align with the standards set by the Auditor General, and expressed worry about the frequent staff turnover within WASAC, which he said can impede the continuity of efforts and organisational culture.

During the session, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of WASAC, Giselle Umuhumuza, emphasised that while WASAC doesn't necessarily require an auditor general specialising solely in water, it is crucial to enhance their planning capabilities and improve communication of their strategies.

She said they should pay attention to even the smallest details, as they can have a significant impact on the institution's performance and reputation.

According to the recent Auditor General's report, WASAC only billed 55 per cent or more than 37 million cubic metres (M3) out of more than 68 million M3 of water produced during the year ended June 30, 2022. The remaining 45 per cent was not billed, compared to 42 per cent in 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a result, the report said, WASAC lost revenue between Rwf9.91 billion (considering the minimum selling price of Rwf323/M3) and Rwf27.45 billion (maximum selling price of Rwf895/M3).

Senator Alexis Mugisha raised concerns about trivial issues that can be easily taken care of, using the example of a broken water tube that takes a week or more to get repaired, resulting in water wastage.

Additionally, he mentioned that the people are not allowed to hire a neighbourhood-based plumber to fix it; they have to wait for WASAC's intervention. The senator suggested collaborating with local government to address such issues.

Responding to this, Umuhumuza agreed that for small water leakages, a sense of urgency and proactive action is necessary, acknowledging that although WASAC faces various challenges, such as old materials and high water demand, the institution still has responsibilities to fulfill.

Regarding sanitation, Umuhumuza mentioned a joint project with the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) based in Masaka, Kicukiro District.

She said the project aims to manage waste from latrines, handling between 500 and 600 cubic metres of waste per day and seeks to efficiently extract waste from toilets while ensuring proper treatment and sanitation.

Umuhumuza added that the project's design is completed, and they are currently seeking contracts to commence construction. Their target is to have the project operational by the year 2026-2027.

Moreover, she highlighted areas in which WASAC still requires skilled individuals, including sanitation, SCADA (digitalisation of the network), network configuration, and contract management.