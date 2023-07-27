Rwandan Youngster Dusabe Selected for Basketball Without Borders

Rwandan basketball player Jane Dusabe has been selected to participate in Basketball without Borders, a program that brings together young players to learn from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players.

The event, which unfolds in South Africa from July 28-31, will bring together 80 boys and girls from more than 25 African countries - including 19 NBA Academy Africa and NBA Academy Women's Camp Africa 2022 prospects.

Dusabe, 18, plies her trade with The Hoops Basketball Club and represents the national women's basketball team.

She was born and raised in Nyagatare District and embarked on her basketball journey in 2019 while attending Senior One at Kagitumba High School. She subsequently continued her studies at Lycee de Kigali (LDK).

Having tried out football at a tender age, she switched to basketball in high school after her friends persuaded her to give the sport a try.

The campers at the Basketball without Borders event will be coached by two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; U.S.; ties to Nigeria), 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors; Democratic Republic of Congo), 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers; U.S.) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic; U.S.).

Five current and former NBA head coaches will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches: Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Nigeria Men's National Team head coach and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown; 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey (most recently with the Detroit Pistons); Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham; and veteran NBA coach Dave Joerger (most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers).

Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman, Team President and Alternate NBA Governor Masai Ujiri; New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin; and Portland Trail Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz will serve as camp directors, while David Crewe and Frank Adams (Phoenix Suns) will serve as the camp's athletic trainers.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

As part of the camp, NBA players and coaches will also participate in several community outreach initiatives around Johannesburg, including a hospital visit and a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on July 28, and a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township on Saturday, July 29.

In addition, BWB Africa 2023 coaches will lead a development clinic for local coaches at AISJ on July 30.

Also on July 29, select NBA players will visit the NBA Store at Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg and engage with fans.