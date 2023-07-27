Uganda: Next Media Group CEO Kariisa Gives Full Backing to Uganda's 'Youngest Pilot' Graham

In the heart of Kampala, a young and exceptional individual named Graham Shema, lovingly referred to as "Captain," has captured the attention and admiration of Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa.

Upon meeting Captain Shema at the #NextMediaPark, Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa was struck by Graham's passion for aviation, which ignited at the tender age of three. Co-piloting flights even before turning 10, Graham's determination and talent were nothing short of inspiring.

Captain Shema is set to launch his magazine, dedicated to his space exploration, at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 26th.

As an organization committed to empowering young minds, Next Media recognized the importance of amplifying Captain Shema's story to inspire the next generation.

Understanding that dreams are meant to be nurtured, the company pledged its full media support to ensure that Graham's tale reaches far and wide, demonstrating its commitment to empowering young people and helping them realize their dreams.