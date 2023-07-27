Uganda: Parliament Protests Plans to Demolish Former Norman Cinema, Crested Crane Hotel

The Parliamentary Forum on Culture and Creative Art has taken a stand against the impending demolition of two iconic structures in Uganda, the Norman Cinema theatre in Kampala and the Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja.

Led by its Chairperson, Rachael Magoola, the Forum emphasized the importance of preserving these sites, citing their significance in attracting tourists and promoting the country's rich cultural heritage.

Rachael Magoola, the Bugweri County Legislator, expressed the Forum's concerns about the potential loss of these historical buildings, urging for a halt to the demolition plans, arguing that these structures are not only landmarks but also play a crucial role in promoting culture and art.

"The Norman Cinema and the Crested Crane Hotel are not just buildings; they hold immense cultural value and are magnets for tourists," stated Magoola.

Last week, a High Court Judge granted permission for the demolition of the Norman Cinema along Kampala road to pave way for the construction of a new structure.

Similarly, the management of the Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja was directed to vacate the premises for the demolition of the old structure, making room for redevelopment.

Magoola, along with other stakeholders, called on the government to allocate shillings 33 billion in the next financial year's budget for the construction of regional theatrss across the country.

This move is seen as a way to further support and promote the arts and culture sector, providing a platform for local artists and creatives to showcase their talents.

Additionally, the Forum is urging the President to consider establishing a new Ministry of Culture and Creative Art.

They believe that a dedicated ministry would help the government streamline efforts in supporting and preserving the country's diverse cultural heritage and contribute to the growth and development of the creative sector.

As the debate over the fate of the Norman Cinema and Crested Crane Hotel continues, the Parliamentary Forum on Culture and Creative Art remains committed to safeguarding Uganda's cultural legacy.

Their plea for the preservation of these historic sites serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and promoting the nation's cultural identity in the face of modern development.