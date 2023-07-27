Uganda: FDC's West Nile Youth League Demands Ssemujju Resign

In a recent press conference held in Arua City, the youth chairpersons from thirteen districts of West Nile have demanded the resignation of FDC Party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemuju.

The youthful FDC leaders accused the Katonga faction of attempting to dismantle the party's unity through the spread of baseless allegations.

The youth league addressed concerns regarding the party's leadership and involvement of former party president, Rtd Col Kiiza Besigye.

The allegations revolved around the propagation of falsehoods of a supposed money bonanza within the FDC, aimed at tarnishing the party's reputation.

The youth chairpersons said these claims are meant to create internal conflict and destabilize the party from within.

They stressed the importance of resolving such issues through internal means and refraining from discussing sensitive matters in the public domain.

"We can't bank on Ssemuju; he has ill intentions to destroy our party," remarked one of the youth chairpersons.

Regarding the alleged money scandal, Onzima George, the FDC youth chairperson for Madi Okollo district, emphasized that discussing matters related to the party's funds in the public domain was highly inappropriate.

He argued that no political party should reveal its sources of funding and advocated for resolving the issue internally.

Amidst the concerns about party leadership, the youth league accused former party president, Rtd Col Kiiza Besigye, of neglecting the FDC once he stepped down from his leadership position.

They accused him of not actively rallying support for the current FDC president.

In response to these developments, the FDC's national leadership may need to address the concerns raised by the youth league and find a way to restore harmony within the party.

As the situation unfolds, party members and observers await further updates from the FDC's top leadership to assess how they plan to address these pressing internal matters.